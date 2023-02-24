FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Beef production is big in Tulare County. According to the 2017 Ag Census, Tulare County ranked third in the state for the market value of cattle sold. The county also ranked number one in market value for milk from cows, according to the same census.

South Valley Rancher Matt Toaste runs Beefmasters Cattle ranch in Coalinga. He recently showed off his cattle at the World Ag Expo. “We have breeding bulls and market steers that are ready to go,” said Toaste.

The Beefmaster Breed is raised for food. While Tulare County is a top producer in the U.S., the Department of Agriculture reported a 3% drop In cattle and calf inventory across the nation.

Producers attribute the lower numbers to prolonged drought, which has impacted the livestock feed industry.