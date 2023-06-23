This article contains reporting from Rachel Wulff with CBS News Affiliate KOVR

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Researchers at UC Davis are using turning food waste into fuel with the help of tiny fungal sports.

Professor Ruihong Zhang says the process takes less than a week.

“The goal is to achieve zero waste. So we can use products from ag and convert them to food and other valuable products,” said Zhang.

Two grad students who created their own spinoff company called Optimized Foods are now using the fungus technology to create cultured meat from sturgeon.

“This is about saving a species, as well, because sturgeon are endangered. We don’t have to kill a fish. We can just keep replicating cells and delicious caviar… growing animal cells on these mycelium structures, which we call scaffolds or microcarriers. It allows animal cells to grow and make a product like cultured caviar,” said co-founder Minami Ogawa

Researchers are now working on using this technology for large-scale commercial purposes.