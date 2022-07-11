FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Extreme heat across the Valley poses a challenge for the agriculture industry.

“For us, in the ag industry the most important thing on the farm is making sure our workforce is safe,” said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

He suggests making sure employees undergo training to understand the signs of heat illness.

Ag workers must also have access to water and shade, following Cal OSHA guidelines.

Jacobsen adds employers may also have to adjust schedules by having workers start and end the day earlier to avoid the most extreme temperatures.