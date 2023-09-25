FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Community leaders, businesses, and organizations come together each year for the Toolbox Program. The program awards toolboxes to deserving students throughout Fresno County who demonstrate a desire to pursue agriculture. The toolboxes are valued at more than $250.

The students are nominated by FFA advisors, 4-H program leaders, and others who know the student’s needs and career plans.

The toolboxes are then awarded to the recipients during the Big Fresno Fair Junior Livestock sales.

Since starting in 2015, the program has provided more than 390 toolboxes to students ranging in age from 11 to 18. More than 120 – thousand dollars has also been donated toward the program.