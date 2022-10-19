FRESNO, Calif. (KOVR) – A tomato processing plant in Merced County is transforming tomatoes into millions of gallons of drinking water.

As the tomatoes are turned into paste, the leftover liquid is moved to a shipping container where it is filtered through a water harvesting unit. A raw tomato is about 95% water.

Reporter Elizabeth Klinge with CBS affiliate KOVR in Sacramento talked with the CEO of Botanical Water Technologies, Terry Paule. He says the unit filters and cleans the water, making it ready to drink.

“What we do is cleverly catch that evaporate condensate, and we run it through our purification process,” said Paule. Ingomar Packing in Los Banos is the first to test the process in the U.S.