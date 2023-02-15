FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The World Ag Expo is underway at the International Agri-center in Tulare. The annual event is expected to bring in more than 100,000 people.

The Ag Expo is celebrating its 56th year, giving people in the ag industry and the general public an opportunity to network and see the latest farming innovations.

The World Ag Expo features more than 1,200 exhibitors. The grounds cover more than 2.6 million square feet.

The World Ag Expo runs through Thursday, February 16.

Tickets are available online. (https://www.worldagexpo.com/)