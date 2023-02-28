FRESNO, Calif. (KPGE) – The blossoms from spring crops include almonds, apples, apricots, cherries, citrus, nectarines, peaches, pears, plums, and more.

The public is encouraged to tour the trail which runs through Fresno County and experience the beauty.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says the blossom display represents the future fruits and nuts that provide jobs for Valley residents and wholesome food for consumers here and around the world.

“This is an absolutely incredible jewel we have right here in our backyard. People throughout the world come to see the incredible blossoming trees,” said Jacobsen.

You can find a map of the blossom trail on the Fresno County Blossom Trail’s website. (https://www.goblossomtrail.com/)