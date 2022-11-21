FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Much of the food people around the nation will have on their Thanksgiving plate comes from the Central Valley.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says a lot of turkeys come from the San Joaquin Valley, but so much else does as well.

“There are so many different facets, you could almost eat a completely California plate for your Thanksgiving dinner,” said Jacobsen.

The Fresno County Farm Bureau has a calendar of all of the fruits and vegetables harvested in the county on its website.

Jacobsen also suggests going to local famers markets, farm stands and shops, like The Gibson Farm Market at Fresno State for fresh, locally grown produce.