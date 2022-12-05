YourCentralValley.com
by: Anthony Bailey
Posted: Dec 5, 2022 / 06:05 PM PST
Updated: Dec 5, 2022 / 06:05 PM PST
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chamber of Commerce’s Ag Awards celebration special aired on CBS47 on Saturday.
If you missed it, you can watch the entire program in the video player above.
