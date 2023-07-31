FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — This time of year, more than 350 crops are harvested throughout the Central Valley.

Late summer and early fall are typically considered peak seasons. The harvest brings increased traffic from ag vehicles on rural roads.

That means drivers will be sharing the road with harvesters, tractors, trucks, and other ag vehicles. Many times, these vehicles are slower than the maximum posted speed.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO says it’s especially important to be vigilant on rural roads. The public is urged to slow down, plan for rural routes to take longer than usual, pass only when it’s lawful and safe, and recognize that visibility can be difficult during certain periods of the day and night.