FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – New research from Cornell University, published in the Journal of Nutrients, shows pistachios are an antioxidant powerhouse.

According to information provided by the American Pistachio Growers, pistachios contain antioxidants on the same level as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets. Author and nutrition advisor Mike Rousell, Ph.D. says antioxidants are key to fighting free radicals in the human body.

These free radicals attack healthy blood cells and are considered to play a prominent role in chronic health conditions like heart disease and cancer.

The latest study from Cornell University used California-grown pistachios that are different, nutritionally, than pistachios grown in other countries, according to a study provided by American Pistachio Growers.