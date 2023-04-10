FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The California Department of Food and Agriculture takes steps to protect Valley agriculture from invasive species and pests.

In the Central Valley, officials are concerned about the Asian Citrus Psyllid. The insect spreads the Huanglongbing (HLB) virus.

The bug is about the size of an aphid. There’s no known cure for HLB.

Experts say it can kill trees within five years. To avoid invasive species and pests, officials screen incoming shipments for plant material or fruit and vegetables brought in from out of state.