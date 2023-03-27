FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Gardening is big in the Central Valley. According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (USDA), in 2021 the state’s floriculture crop ranked second in the nation behind Florida.

According to the report, it’s a nearly $950-billion-dollar industry in the state. California was also the leading state in cut flower production in 2021, it accounts for more than 60 – percent of the total U.S. cut flower wholesale value.

The USDA has a plant hardiness zone map posted online to show which plants strive in certain climates.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says most of the Central Valley is in zones eight and nine.