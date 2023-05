FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — As you drive throughout the Central Valley you may notice a plethora of fruit stands. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says it’s a great way to support local farms.

These stands sell a variety of locally produced food from olive oil to nuts. In addition to fruit stands, there are also a variety of farmers’ markets throughout the valley.

You can find a map on the Fresno County Fruit Trail website.