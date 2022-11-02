FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims will be honored at this year’s Ag Awards presented by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Sheriff Mims will receive the Lifetime of Service Award for Significant Contributions to Fresno County Agriculture.

Sherriff Mims started her law enforcement career as a peace officer for the Kerman Police Department in 1980.

She was hired as a Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy in 1983 and promoted through the ranks.

In 2006, she was elected sheriff, becoming the 25th person to hold that office in Fresno County.

Sheriff Mims announced her retirement in February of this year.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says Sheriff Mims has been a strong supporter of agricultural and rural communities through the years.

She’s made sure the Sheriff’s Ag Task Force was properly staffed funded and trained. She’s also a vocal leader on issues affecting agriculture, including metal theft, marijuana cultivation on agricultural lands, and rural dumping.