FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A pair of Central Valley schools are using on-campus gardens to help students learn about eating healthy and how to grow their own food.

The Dream Garden at King Elementary was created in partnership with several local organizations.

The goal is to provide healthy food for children and address hunger in the community. In addition to teaching students about farming, it’s also creating healthy habits.

“Kids who say they don’t like certain vegetables, now are willing to try it,” said Summer Gaston, the principal of King Elementary.

At Freedom School in west Fresno, students ages five to 18 are also getting hands-on training. They are learning how to use hand tools, cultivators, and other agricultural tools. They’re also learning how to drive a tractor. Founder, Dr. Floyd D. Harris, Jr. says the lessons in the garden help create leadership and life skills.

“It’s a way for us to build community,” said Harris, Jr.