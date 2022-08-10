FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Youth Ag Expo, provides ag students an opportunity to show off livestock they’ve raised, with the hope of earning a scholarship.

The event was held at the International Agri-center in Tulare earlier this month.

“Many of our youth are going off to college in other states and they’re not staying engaged in California agriculture,“ says President of the California Youth Ag Expo, Jake Parnell.

He says the scholarships are meant to keep students in-state.

Parnell says the event also helps ag students build a strong relationship and learn life skills to help them succeed.