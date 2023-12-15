(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento region is known as America’s “Farm-to-Fork” capital.

But advocates for farm workers say the hands that make this industry run are often left in the shadows.

“It’s not an easy job….you need a lot of strengthen for this job,” said Maria Zamudio, a farm worker who is one out of 12 women working every day in a Clarksburg vineyard.

Now Lideres Campesinas, a statewide nonprofit organization, says it’s time to give them something back.

Irene de Barraicua, a worker with Lideras Campesinas, said, “As we know, farm workers have been essential in our economy, bringing food to our tables.”

She continued, “During the Christmas season, we were finding that many didn’t have the money to buy gifts for their children. So we wanted to make it a festive time for them after everything they were doing [and] putting themselves on the front lines during the pandemic.”

An idea that began during the pandemic and has continued through the past few years includes bringing along food, gifts, and music, and appreciation to the fields.

David Banuelos, who runs David’s Bike Drive, said, “When I was little, I always had bikes. And so I want communities and families to have the same opportunity I had as a kid.”

Donations pour in from community members and different local organizations.

On Wednesday, each farm worker received food, a gift, a $50 gift card, and one bike to take back to their families.

For Zamuido, it was a surprise she had never had before.

“I’m super happy because this group has never come here before. We have been waiting for them all morning,” she said.

“I feel grateful. That’s all I could say is grateful,” added Barraicua.