FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Data from RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness shows demand for blueberries is growing in both the U.S. and around the world.

Experts expect that demand to get even higher as blueberries gain popularity in China and other regions.

According to the Fresno County Farm Bureau, blueberry plantings in California totaled between 8,700 and 9,100 acres in recent years.

New varieties of blueberries have been developed to withstand hot Central Valley temperatures. Blueberries are generally harvested between April and June.