FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A newly revised report from the U.S. Department of

Agriculture’s economic research and foreign agricultural service division projects farm exports will total $193.5 billion. That’s a drop of $2.5 billion from the initial forecast for 2023.

Fresno Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says one-out-of-three agriculture products grown in California are exported out of the country. “We’re still experiencing supply chain port issues. They’re slowly starting to get better, but it’s not quite there yet,” said Jacobsen.

He adds that a commodity shortage is forcing more domestic use of agricultural products that would normally be shipped out of the country.

“Foreign entities love California-grown produce, so I expect as we come out of Covid… to see a greater desire for those California-grown goods,” said Jacobsen.