FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pistachios are the fastest-growing tree nut crop in California.

According to a University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources report 520,000 acres were planted in the state in 2021.

California grows 99% of the nation’s crops and 60% of the world’s crops.

The crop employs 47,000 people creating a total economic impact of $5.2 billion, according to American Pistachio Growers.

Researchers at UC Davis, UC Merced, New Mexico State University, and Purdue University are conducting research to ensure the pistachio crop can continue to produce and thrive during times of drought.

Researchers are also working to create a guide for growers.