FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A new agreement between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation could allow farmers to make more repairs to their own tractors and farm equipment.

Previously, they were required to have tractors serviced directly through John Deere.

Now farmers can make some repairs themselves or have the maintenance done at a repair shop.

The agreement comes as several “right to repair” lawsuits were filed around the country against John Deere.

According to reports, the American Farm Bureau Federation has agreed to not support “right to repair legislation” as part of the agreement.

Under the agreement, John Deere has pledged to provide diagnostic tools and product guides to farmers and repair shops at their request.

A similar agreement was signed with the California Farm Bureau in 2018.

This article includes reporting from CBS News Affiliate WISC