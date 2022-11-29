FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has become a leader in “cow power,” according to the California Farm Bureau Federation.

The state currently has more than 100 methane digesters to produce renewable fuel and clean energy.

More than 100 others are in development, with growth provided by funding from the state. The goal is to help dairy farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The process involves placing cow manure in covered lagoons to trap a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, and other emissions used to create biogas.

That biogas is used to make biofuel that can be used to power generators that produce electricity.

Modern methane digesters can convert methane gas into low-carbon fuel that can eventually be injected into the natural gas pipeline, according to the California Farm Bureau.