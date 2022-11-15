FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Turkey prices are at record levels dues to a combination of the avian flu, higher demand, and inflation. That’s according to data from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The national average price for a frozen Grade A whole young hen, 8-16 pounds, posted a record price of $1.72 per pound on September 3. That’s 20% higher than the same time last year.

Egg production is also affected by inflation and the bird flu, although egg prices

have dropped back down after reaching record highs in July.

The AFBF reports that bird flu has had a significant impact on the supply of turkey available this year.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says he expects there should be enough turkeys to go around for Thanksgiving, but the pressure will keep prices higher than in previous years.