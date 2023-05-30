FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — As the summer approaches, it is important to protect outdoor workers. The California Department of Industrial Relations has several standards for heat illness prevention.

First, they suggest training all employees and supervisors in heat illness prevention.

Next, employees should be provided fresh water as close as practicable to the location of work. Each employee should be able to drink at least 1 quart per hour or four 8 oz. glasses of water per hour. Employers should encourage them to do so.

The group also says employers should provide access to shade on demand and close to the work area. Employees should be encouraged to cool down and rest for at least five minutes.

When temperatures are above 95 degrees, employers are required to implement “high heat” procedures. That includes a 10-minute break every two hours.

The California Department of Industrial Relations says employers must develop and implement written procedures to comply with Cal/OSHA standards for heat illness prevention.