FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Valley farmers are optimistic about future irrigation deliveries after recent storms.

The storms in December and January have built a strong start to the snow season.

According to the California Department of Water Resources, the snowpack is well above 200% of the average for this time of year.

It’s also more than 100% of the April 1 average. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says that is a key marker that farmers watch.

“I’m hopeful we’re going to get maybe two more storms before now and April first that boost it a little more and make sure we get through this drought,” said Jacobsen.

A stronger snowpack would bring more surface water deliveries for Valley agriculture and communities.

However, there is concern that the upcoming spring temperatures or a warm storm could melt the snowpack too quickly, increasing flood risks.