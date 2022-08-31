FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central California-based Burroughs Family Farms is entering its Cinnamon Maple Almond Butter into the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker Competition at Made Central California.

The product is made with the farm’s almonds. Owner, Benina Montes says the farm is known for being certified regenerative and organic.

Burroughs Family Farms is one of the Pressure Cooker entrants competing for a $10,000 prize at the MADE Central California event.

The food industry expo starts on August 1. A public ‘TASTE’ event will be held on September 1 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Fresno Convention Center. Tickets are available on the Made Central California website.