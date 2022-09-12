FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following a UCLA study that warns of catastrophic flooding in the future for California, experts say we could see serious impacts here in the Central Valley.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen, says our Sierra Nevada may actually see more precipitation in the form of rainfall, instead of snowpack.

Current infrastructure is built to handle the gradual melting of that snowpack, however, if that precipitation falls all at once as rain, it could be problematic, according to Jacobsen.

“Essentially… we need infrastructure to be ready for these types of events,” said Jacobsen. “Even a fraction of what could potentially happen can have big impacts here on the Valley floor.”