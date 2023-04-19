FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — California grows nearly all the nation’s pistachio crop, according to the 2021 University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources report. Much of that is grown here in the Central Valley.

The tree nuts are packed full of nutrition, including antioxidants and protein. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Alyssa Justice recently shared her recipe for Pasta Primavera that includes locally grown pistachios from Keenan Farms.

RECIPE: Pasta Primavera topped with Pistachios

Ingredients:

2 cups penne pasta

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 zucchini, sliced

1/2 yellow squash, sliced

1.5 cups broccoli, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1/4 red onion, sliced in thin strips

3 medium mushrooms, sliced

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. dried basil

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. dried parsley

1/4 cup chopped Keenan Farms no shell pistachios

Freshly grated parmesan cheese, to garnish

Freshly ground black pepper, to garnish

Instructions:

1. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add salt and 2 cups of penne pasta. Cook as directed on the pasta box.

2. While the pasta is boiling, bring a pan to medium heat. Add 2 Tbsp. olive oil 1/2 zucchini, sliced, 1/2 yellow squash, sliced, 1.5 cups broccoli, chopped, 1/2 red bell pepper, sliced, 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half, 1/4 red onion, sliced in thin strips, 3 medium mushrooms, sliced, 1 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. dried basil, 1/2 tsp. dried thyme, and 1/2 tsp. dried parsley to the pan and sauté for 12-15 minutes.

3. Drain the pasta in a colander and combine the cooked vegetables with the cooked pasta in a mixing bowl until well combined.

4. Serve the Pasta Primavera with the fresh ground pepper, freshly grated parmesan cheese, and chopped Keenan Farms no shell pistachios as garnishes.

5. Enjoy!