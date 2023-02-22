FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Pistachios are a popular crop in California, especially the Central Valley.
According to a 2021 University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources report, 520,000 acres were planted in the state in 2021. California grows nearly all of the nation’s pistachios and 60% of the world’s crops.
Research from Cornell University shows pistachios are packed with antioxidants. Pistachios contain antioxidant levels similar to blueberries, pomegranates, cherries and beets.
“Pistachios are a great source of protein and they’re actually a complete protein. They have all essential amino acids that our body needs. They also have antioxidants and fiber,” said dietitian Alyssa Justice.
Justice recently shared a recipe for pistachio-stuffed mushrooms, using locally grown pistachios distributed by pistachio processer Keenan Farms.
RECIPE: Pistachio Stuffed Mushrooms
Ingredients:
15-20 baby bella mushrooms
2 Tbsp. butter
1/2 yellow onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup no shell Keenan Farms’ pistachios, chopped into small pieces
1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
1/3 cup breadcrumbs
1/4 tsp. salt
Fresh Italian parsley, to garnish.
Instructions:
1. Preheat your oven to 350F.
2. Trim each stem off of your baby bella mushrooms and dig out the insides with a small spoon to form a pocket for the stuffing. Save your stems to incorporate into the stuffing mixture.
3. Heat a pan to medium heat. Chop up the baby bella stems into small pieces. Add 2 Tbsp. butter, 1/2 diced yellow onion, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1/2 cup chopped baby bella stems, and 1/4 cup chopped no shell Keenan Farms pistachios to the pan. Saute until the onion is translucent.
4. Place sauteed mixture into a bowl and add 1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese, 1/3 cup breadcrumbs, 1/4 tsp. salt to it. Mix it all together until combined.
5. Start stuffing your mushrooms generously with the mixture and place them on a baking sheet. It’s ok if the stuffing sticks out of the top of the mushroom.
6. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
7. Chop a stem of fresh Italian parsley and garnish before serving.