FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Pistachios are a popular crop in California, especially the Central Valley.

According to a 2021 University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources report, 520,000 acres were planted in the state in 2021. California grows nearly all of the nation’s pistachios and 60% of the world’s crops.

Research from Cornell University shows pistachios are packed with antioxidants. Pistachios contain antioxidant levels similar to blueberries, pomegranates, cherries and beets.

“Pistachios are a great source of protein and they’re actually a complete protein. They have all essential amino acids that our body needs. They also have antioxidants and fiber,” said dietitian Alyssa Justice.

Justice recently shared a recipe for pistachio-stuffed mushrooms, using locally grown pistachios distributed by pistachio processer Keenan Farms.