FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Pistachios are quickly becoming a popular nut in California and the Central Valley.

One reason is the crop’s tolerance during the drought.

“It still takes water, but in years where there is less water you can throttle that water back,” says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says pistachios can also grow in a variety of soil types.

He says the crop can grow more vigorously in soil that may not be as conducive to almonds or other types of crops.

That could be one reason pistachio production in California has grown five-fold in the last two decades, according to Jacobsen.