FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new program called “Landflex” is intended to provide drought relief to heavily impacted communities in California that rely on groundwater.

The pilot program, from the Department of Water Resources, provides grants to farmers who limit ag water use.

“Landflex helps farmers make some of those transitions by moving away from very water-intensive crops, to crops that make more sense,” said Anja Raudabaugh, CEO of Western United Dairies.

The program incentivizes farmers to reduce groundwater pumping in areas where residential wells are at risk of becoming dry.

Western United Dairies and the Almond Alliance of California are among other San Joaquin Valley organizations working to spread the word about the program to farmers.

Reporting from Kristin Vartan, FOX40 KTXL.