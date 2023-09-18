FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Fresno County Farm Bureau are accepting nominations for the 2023 Agriculture Awards.

The event honors people who work in the agricultural industry, along with companies and outside advocates who have made significant contributions to San Joaquin Valley agriculture.

The event features four categories:

Agriculturist of the Year

Agribusiness of the Year

Ag Employee of the Year

AGvocate of the Year

Nominations are due September 22. You can submit a nomination on the Fresno Chamber of Commerce website.

The awards dinner will be held on November 2 at the Fresno Convention Center.