FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The new water year has begun for California. The water year runs from October 1 to Sept 30th.

It is the official 12-month timeframe water managers use to compare hydrologic records. As the new water year begins there are concerns about the fourth year of extreme drought.

CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, Ryan Jacobsen says farmers are hoping the water year looks a lot better than it did in previous years.

“We’re not just down a little… the years 2020-2022 are the driest we have on record here in the Valley,” said Jacobsen.