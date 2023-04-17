FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – April is National Gardening Month.

In addition to psychological, health and environmental benefits, gardens are also helpful for pollinators like bees, beetles, birds and other animals.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen says the San Joaquin Valley is the perfect place to garden. He suggests working with a local gardener or visiting a nursery.

“They usually know what will work well and fit with this area.”

He also suggests consulting the USDA Hardiness Zone Map to find which plants will do well in valley soil.