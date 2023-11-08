FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A growing number of California farmers are starting to grow agave in the Golden State.

The agave plant is the primary ingredient in tequila and mezcal. It’s also used as a sugar sweetener alternative.

Unlike most crops, agave thrive on almost no water, which makes it ideal during times of drought. While record rain and snowfall over the winter mostly ended the recent three-year drought, here in California, experts say we should expect more dry periods in the future.

The state also enacted a law nearly a decade ago to regulate pumping of groundwater after excessive pumping led some residents’ wells to run dry and land to sink.

For Riverside County grower Leo Ortega, feels growing agave is a smart move. “I think as time goes forward and if we continue to have a water shortage, and you can be areas where you get some precipitation from the air, these could basically supplement other crops that did use a lot of water,” said Ortega.

The plant isn’t grown on a large scale in California, and it would take years for that to happen, but local distillers say the spirits they’ve made are selling out.

This article contains reporting from the Associated Press