FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State Plant Sciences Department at the Jordan College of Agriculture is doing important research that could change farming in the Central Valley.

Student researcher Jacob Hurst says the study of plants is his passion.

“I love plants because they make our lives possible,” said Hurst.

He is studying milkweed, which is the sole food source for butterflies.

Hurst says planting more milkweed will provide a habitat for butterflies. In turn, that will also increase the population of these productive pollinators.

“We want to protect those butterflies because they are an indicator of environmental quality,” said Hurst.