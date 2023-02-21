FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — FFA members and alumni around the country are celebrating FFA week. It runs from February 18 – 25.

The AG education program aims to give students the knowledge they need to build interest and job skills in the ag industry.

The California FFA program recently reached 100,000 members. California now represents 11% of the national FFA organization.

The FFA was once known as the Future Farmer of America, but the name was changed in 1988 to represent other aspects of the agriculture industry.

The FFA is one of the largest school-based career organizations in the nation.