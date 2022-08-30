FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nelia’s La Authentica Birria is one of the entrants in the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker. Creator Gladys Sanchez says the sauce can be used on a variety of meat and vegetables.

Birria has recently grown in popularity among taco enthusiasts. It is often served with broth or consomé. Tacos are then dipped back into the broth.

Sanchez’s Birria sauce will be featured during the Pressure Cooker event. On August 31. Local food companies will compete for a $10,000 prize.

The event is being held at the Fresno Convention Center as part of the MADE Central California Food Expo.

Tickets for a public Tasting event called TASTE are available online at the MADE Central California website