FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – One of the emerging technologies in the agriculture industry is the ability to drill for water.

Hanford-based Grabow Well Drilling digs wells for dairies and farms across the Central Valley.

Owner Derick Grabow says his family has been helping to provide water to farmers for six generations.

“Cows need water, and crops need water as well. That’s how the majority of Americans get their food,” said Grabow.

Recently, his company showcased its drill and drilling techniques at the World Ag Expo in Tulare.

Grabow says, on average, his company digs wells as deep as 1,200 feet.