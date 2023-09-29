LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KGPE) – This weekend in Livingston is all about sweet potatoes!

For this week’s Eye on Ag, Anchor Mederios Babb spoke with Livingston Sweet Potato Festival Coordinator Jacquie Benoit about what will be offered all weekend long.

The festival is happening at Max Foster Sports Complex at 2600 Walnut Avenue.

It is free to the public and runs from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, and then from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a kid zone, sweet potato pie eating contest, dress your tater competition, food court, and other events.

For more information, click here.