FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As holiday shoppers begin picking out their perfect Christmas trees, there are some factors to consider.

Regardless of whether you choose to buy a “real” tree or an artificial one, the price is up for both this year.

CBS News reports, 70% of wholesale growers say they have to charge up to 15% more this year. That’s according to data from the Real Christmas Tree Board.

Artificial trees also cost more this year because of high shipping fees from China.

Real trees may also have an advantage when it comes to their impact on the environment.

CBS News correspondent Carter Evans talked with Nature Conservancy Director Bill Ulfelder about which one has a lower carbon footprint.

“Unquestionably, it’s the real tree,” said Ulfelder.

He says live Christmas trees are a renewable resource. He says some data shows it may take seven – to – 20 years of keeping an artificial tree in order for it to have a potentially lower carbon footprint than a live tree.