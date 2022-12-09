FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is responsible for about 70% of the lettuce produced in the United States.

That’s according to data from UC Davis and the USDA. However recent production shortage is affecting grocery store prices for lettuce, not just in California, but across the country.

The shortage is due to lower production yields and a virus affecting crops.

According to a Restaurant Business Online report, the average box of iceberg lettuce was at $67 at the end of October. That’s compared to $14 during the same period in 2019, totaling a 400% price increase in three years.