FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years.

Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian.

That includes the Teroldego variety of grapes, which is primarily grown in the northern region of Italy.

The Kings River Winery is also one of the stops on the Fresno County Historical Society’s Fields of Fresno Ag Tours.

The next tour is on August 27th. The deadline to RSVP and purchase tickets is August 22.

The group conducts 6 – to – 8 tours each year at different ag sites throughout the Central Valley.

Two more tours are scheduled this year for September 10 and October 15.