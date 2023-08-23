FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — If you have a bottle of perfume at home — there’s a chance it includes an ingredient perfume makers can’t get enough of.

Perfume specialists say the secret to Jasmine is picking it at the right time, which is just before the flower blooms.

But farmers in the southern Indian district of Madurai know there’s another secret, love.

“We love these plants like our children,” says Jasmine farm owner, Amaravathi Thangamani.

For thousands of years, Jasmine’s fragrant flowers have been used to honor the Hindu gods.

“When you smell it, it takes another dimension. And to me, this flower is the expression of love,” according to Thierry Wasser, Guerlain’s master perfumer.

But the signature scent comes at a price, a pound of Jasmine oil sells for nearly 2-thousand dollars.

Master perfumers use the powerful scent in some of the world’s most famous perfumes including J ‘Adore by Dior.

“It is exotic, it is lush, it is rich, it is vibrant,” says Wasser.

Extracting the oil takes hours, from picking the perfect buds to raking and waiting for the flowers to open before loading them into a machine.

A special liquid then extracts the aroma to be bottled up and sold.

“When it touches people across the globe, that feeling is another level,” says Raja Palaniswamy, the director of Jasmine Concrete Exports, a company that manufactures floral extracts.

This Jasmine is so special and connected to the region of India that it was given a special designation by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

CBS News correspondent Ian Lee