FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The heavy rain in January is providing an opportunity to store extra water flow.

However, reservoirs such as Millerton/Friant went into flood releases almost immediately.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says some of that water is being diverted into irrigation and water district basins.

Those basins allow the water to be percolated into the ground and back into the underground aquifer.

Water from city flood control basins is also sent to rural areas to help replenish groundwater that was used during the drought.