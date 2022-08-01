FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Inflation continues to impact farmers across the nation, especially here in the Central Valley.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says, “whether it’s fuel costs, fertilizer costs, crop protection costs, the equipment, the parts — all of it is sky high and yet when we look at our commodity prices they haven’t reflected or adjusted to that.”

According to the American Farm Bureau’s annual Fourth of July Cookout survey, food prices increased 17% compared last year.

Jacobsen says that money does not go back to the farm. Instead it “gets absorbed through other parts of the supply chain.“