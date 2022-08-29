FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Indulge Right Foods is one of the entrants in the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker competition at the Made Central California food expo.

The event has local food businesses competing for a $10,000 prize.

Local chef and founder of Indulge Right Foods, Varouj Kachichian says he created a line of sugar-free chocolate and caramel sauces.

His sauces also contain 10-12 grams of prebiotic fiber per serving. “Our ultimate mission is to end the obesity epidemic,” said Kachichian.

He says he created the products to help suppress cravings when his clients were trying to cut back on sugar.

Kachichian sells his sauces directly on the Indulge Right Foods website.

The Made Central California event begins on August 31. A public tasting event called TASTE is being held on September 1. Tickets are available on the Made Central California website.