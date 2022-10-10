FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – National Farmer’s Day is October 12. The annual holiday was created as an opportunity to honor the hard-working farmers who put food on our plates each day.

“The folks that are out in those fields, feeding us on a daily basis… I’ll take every reason to celebrate them,” said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Jacobsen says at this time of year people across the country are eating produce from the San Joaquin Valley.

“If you take the eight San Joaquin counties and put them together, they would be the number two farm state behind California as a whole. The productivity and the diverse amount of food from here is second to none,” said Jacobsen.