FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The honeybee is crucial to Central Valley agriculture. It’s been said that during the California almond bloom, around 90% of the nation’s bees are here, according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen.

One out of three bites of feed depends on bee pollinators.

“It’s very important when it comes to certain crops because those crops wouldn’t exist without pollinators,” said Jacobsen.

It’s not just pollination, according to Jacobsen, apiaries in Fresno County produced approximately 5.1 million pounds of honey in 2021.